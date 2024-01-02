Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,474 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.69% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $23,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 537.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 655.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.30 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.20 and a 12 month high of $51.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.12.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

