Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the November 30th total of 14,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Jianpu Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Jianpu Technology by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jianpu Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Jianpu Technology by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 78,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 53,605 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Jianpu Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jianpu Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 12.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jianpu Technology Stock Up 9.5 %

JT opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.06. Jianpu Technology has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $2.16.

About Jianpu Technology

Jianpu Technology ( NYSE:JT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.21 million for the quarter. Jianpu Technology had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%.

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform allows users to access to financial products, including loans, credit cards, insurance products, and other financial products.

