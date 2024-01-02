Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Acquires 669 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 902.6% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,580,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123,659 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,103,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,493,000 after acquiring an additional 43,240 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,245,000 after acquiring an additional 57,569 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 493,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,634,000 after acquiring an additional 15,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 422,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,080,000 after acquiring an additional 12,493 shares in the last quarter.

ESGV stock opened at $85.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

