Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Cuts Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 548.1% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRV. StockNews.com began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.71.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV opened at $190.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.91 and a 200 day moving average of $170.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $194.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

