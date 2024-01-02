Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $251,000 Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sempra during the fourth quarter worth about $1,000,291,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Sempra by 11.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,997,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,930 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in Sempra by 109.7% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 3,158,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,244 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sempra by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,933,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,385,000 after purchasing an additional 982,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Sempra during the first quarter worth about $130,223,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Stock Performance

NYSE SRE opened at $74.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.67 and its 200-day moving average is $71.97. Sempra has a 12-month low of $63.75 and a 12-month high of $81.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. Sempra’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.65.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

