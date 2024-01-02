Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $634,000 Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in MongoDB by 32.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in MongoDB by 19.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MongoDB by 9.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in MongoDB by 100.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $408.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $389.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.08. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.59 and a 1-year high of $442.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

MDB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $427.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $435.00 to $484.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.44.

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 7,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.03, for a total value of $3,106,797.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,503,740.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 7,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.03, for a total value of $3,106,797.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,503,740.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 100,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $37,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,316,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,882 shares of company stock worth $57,313,539 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

