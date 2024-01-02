Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Purchases 304 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 634,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,788,000 after purchasing an additional 128,972 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 270,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,816,000 after purchasing an additional 54,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 444.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of DFAS opened at $59.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.39. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $60.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

