Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Purchases 950 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 315,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,579,000 after buying an additional 60,424 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 56,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after buying an additional 12,346 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 999,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,832,000 after buying an additional 222,088 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 42,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IVE stock opened at $173.89 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.56 and a twelve month high of $174.44. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.21.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.