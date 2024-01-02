Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 899.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,943 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLG. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XLG opened at $37.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $37.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.40.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

