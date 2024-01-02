Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 20 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth about $375,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth about $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MELI. Bank of America upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,727.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,571.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.46 billion, a PE ratio of 80.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $815.85 and a 1 year high of $1,660.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,487.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1,337.01.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

