Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 259 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 114,670.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,338,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 99,241.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,815,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,073,000 after buying an additional 1,814,125 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $13,407,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $8,821,000. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $8,726,000.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA LIT opened at $50.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.77 and a 200-day moving average of $56.03. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $45.80 and a 1-year high of $72.77.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.