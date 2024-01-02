Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 500 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 11.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.55.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $170.46 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.86. The company has a market cap of $154.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

