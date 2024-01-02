Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Takes $229,000 Position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PBD. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $7,671,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 98,010.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 117,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 117,613 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 115,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 68,238 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 3,940.0% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 65,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after acquiring an additional 63,670 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $860,000.

Get Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of PBD stock opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.40. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $21.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.17 million, a PE ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 1.32.

About Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF

The Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (PBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of companies that focus on cleaner energy, weighted equally in tiers. PBD was launched on Jun 13, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.