JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 4th

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a payout ratio of 27.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to earn $15.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $170.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.38 and a 200-day moving average of $150.22. The company has a market cap of $491.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $170.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.9% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 173,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,179,000 after purchasing an additional 17,102 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 27,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 88.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 20,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $554,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

