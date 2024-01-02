JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 4th

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a payout ratio of 27.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to earn $15.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $170.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.38 and a 200-day moving average of $150.22. The company has a market cap of $491.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $170.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JPM

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.9% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 173,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,179,000 after purchasing an additional 17,102 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 27,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 88.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 20,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $554,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

See Also

Dividend History for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

