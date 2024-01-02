JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 636,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,214,000 after acquiring an additional 92,502 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 114,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 21,636 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $563,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $54.98 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.97. The company has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.55.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

