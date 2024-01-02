Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Shares Purchased by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kadant were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,399,000 after purchasing an additional 55,595 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kadant by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,594,000 after buying an additional 42,069 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 865,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,534,000 after acquiring an additional 15,503 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,839,000 after acquiring an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Kadant by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 612,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,005,000 after purchasing an additional 106,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th.

Kadant stock opened at $280.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $259.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.83. Kadant Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.66 and a twelve month high of $288.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.45. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $244.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Kadant’s payout ratio is 11.84%.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

