Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Buys New Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 41,196 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,587 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 13,947 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 15,420 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $50.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.39. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The company has a market capitalization of $205.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.13%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,884.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

