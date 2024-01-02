Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,510 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 40.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRV. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.71.

NYSE TRV opened at $190.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $194.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.29%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

