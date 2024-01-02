Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 9,865 CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,865 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 504.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSGP stock opened at $87.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.45. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.12 and a 12 month high of $92.36. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.31 and a quick ratio of 13.31.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $624.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.65 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.18.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

