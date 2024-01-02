Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 291 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ADM opened at $72.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $69.31 and a 12 month high of $93.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.80. The firm has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

