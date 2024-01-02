Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 12,695 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in American Electric Power by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,146,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,731,000 after purchasing an additional 86,801 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,192 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,103,000 after buying an additional 307,915 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 41.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,073,000 after buying an additional 2,161,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,033,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,826,000 after buying an additional 75,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP opened at $81.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.89. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $98.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.50.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.46.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

