Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $969,000 in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in Chubb by 0.9% in the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 10.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 2.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

CB stock opened at $226.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $92.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.12. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.40 and a 12-month high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 19.19 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.00.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

