Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $750,000 Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,791,000 after purchasing an additional 12,416 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 214,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,153,000 after purchasing an additional 11,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $484.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $310.00 and a 12-month high of $487.84. The stock has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $455.48 and a 200 day moving average of $440.70.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

