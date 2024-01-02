Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 27,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SCHB opened at $55.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.86. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $44.26 and a 52-week high of $56.00.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

