Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $770,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,675,000. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 96,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.54.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $232.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $95.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.69. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $256.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.59%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

