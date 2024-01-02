Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 104.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,984,000 after acquiring an additional 617,287 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 462.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,345,000 after purchasing an additional 445,200 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 507.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,557,000 after purchasing an additional 398,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $132,163,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Charter Communications by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,683,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,220,000 after purchasing an additional 211,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.95.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 87,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.37, for a total transaction of $36,424,366.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 132,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,027,507.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications stock opened at $388.68 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $315.02 and a 12-month high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $57.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $396.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $405.82.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

