Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 184,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 29,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Motco grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 55.0% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $29.78 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $29.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.40.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

