Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,364 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 30,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 35.0% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Finally, Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $109.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.40. The stock has a market cap of $276.26 billion, a PE ratio of 60.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $96.36 and a one year high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 171.11%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

