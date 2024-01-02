Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 4th

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Kite Realty Group Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Kite Realty Group Trust has a payout ratio of 769.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.8%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of KRG stock opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $18.77 and a 1-year high of $24.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 134.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average of $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kite Realty Group Trust

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $1,314,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,291.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,531,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $722,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,761,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,974,000 after purchasing an additional 378,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,009 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,943,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,585 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,667,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,638,000 after purchasing an additional 177,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Featured Stories

