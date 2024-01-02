Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on January 12th

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Kite Realty Group Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Kite Realty Group Trust has a payout ratio of 769.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.8%.

KRG stock opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $18.77 and a twelve month high of $24.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.47, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.97.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $1,314,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,291.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 268,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 20,604 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 9,886 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 10,184 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.86.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

