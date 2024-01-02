Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Short Interest Update

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the November 30th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 567,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $77,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,394.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,991,982 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,601,000 after buying an additional 419,939 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 89.7% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 58,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 30.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,620 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 16,291 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 14.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 5,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Knowles in the third quarter valued at $629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

KN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Knowles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Knowles from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

NYSE:KN opened at $17.91 on Tuesday. Knowles has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.14.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $175.10 million during the quarter.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

