Lamb Weston (LW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) will release its 11/30/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 4th. Analysts expect Lamb Weston to post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Lamb Weston has set its FY24 guidance at $5.50-5.95 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at $5.50-$5.95 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 77.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lamb Weston to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Trading Down 0.0 %

Lamb Weston stock opened at $108.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $81.25 and a one year high of $117.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.24.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 11th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.63.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 3,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.35 per share, for a total transaction of $253,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,735,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamb Weston

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 2,541.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 286.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

