Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $169.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $233.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 84.33%.
Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo
In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.93.
PepsiCo Profile
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
