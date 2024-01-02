Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 72.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 49.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Price Performance

Shares of LEGN opened at $60.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.75. Legend Biotech Co. has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $77.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $96.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.25 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 207.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 250.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on LEGN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Legend Biotech from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.09 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.31.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

