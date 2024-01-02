Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,279 Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 25.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 8.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Turning Point Brands

In related news, Director Stephen Usher sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $41,004.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,322.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Price Performance

TPB stock opened at $26.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $463.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.63. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $26.56.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.18. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 40.47% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $101.72 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Turning Point Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 44.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes adult consumer products. It operates through Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products segments. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

