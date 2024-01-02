Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kimball Electronics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Kimball Electronics Stock Down 1.3 %

KE stock opened at $26.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $669.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.18. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $31.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $438.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.00 million. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 11.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

KE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on Kimball Electronics in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimball Electronics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Kimball Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.