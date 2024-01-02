Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,016 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 60.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 219.8% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $160,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,321.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $257,576.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,304.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $160,836.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,321.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,221 shares of company stock worth $1,047,290. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:HRL opened at $32.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $47.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.34. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.23.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 75.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hormel Foods

About Hormel Foods

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.