Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,197 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,007 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Trading Up 0.1 %

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $50.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.65. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $48.60 and a 12 month high of $64.18.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $368.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on National Fuel Gas from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Scotiabank raised National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.