Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Buys 492 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 62.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 32,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 17,312 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% in the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 43.8% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 355,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,490,000 after purchasing an additional 108,301 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $899,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,498,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $184,404.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $899,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,498,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,612 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

AIT stock opened at $172.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.91. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.94 and a 12 month high of $176.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.32. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

