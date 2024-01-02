Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 80,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $459,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $462,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SLV opened at $21.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.43. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $18.38 and a twelve month high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

