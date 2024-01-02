Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $281,000 Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 49.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,998 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 87.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 100.0% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, City State Bank boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 97.6% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MPW shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 3.3 %

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.65. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.22%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -857.14%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Further Reading

