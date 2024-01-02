Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $329,000 Stock Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Atkore by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Atkore by 2.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $654,345.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $11,999,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,113,291. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $654,345.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,376.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,746 shares of company stock worth $12,672,194 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $160.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 2.17. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.94 and a twelve month high of $165.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.97.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.40 million. Atkore had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

