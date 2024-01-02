Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $536,000 Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,751,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,730,000 after purchasing an additional 49,461 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,248,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,951,000 after purchasing an additional 22,667 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,990,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,278,000 after purchasing an additional 78,884 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 67.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,812,000 after purchasing an additional 739,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,780,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,392,000 after buying an additional 34,901 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.29.

MAN opened at $79.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.35 and a 12 month high of $92.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.33.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 67.59%.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $116,736.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,246.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

