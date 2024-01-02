Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $589,000 Stock Holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CACC. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 74 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 289.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.18, for a total transaction of $262,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,338.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CACC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $354.00 to $347.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen began coverage on Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Acceptance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $381.75.

Shares of CACC stock opened at $532.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $458.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $480.37. The company has a quick ratio of 18.50, a current ratio of 18.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.45. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $358.00 and a 12-month high of $576.05.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $10.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.88 by ($2.18). The company had revenue of $478.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.68 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 33.12% and a net margin of 17.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 40.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

