Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 250,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,305,000 after buying an additional 141,618 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Henry Schein by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $75.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.48 and a 200 day moving average of $74.02. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $89.72.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.32. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.08%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

