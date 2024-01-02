Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Makes New $235,000 Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,641 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TJX Companies Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $93.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.09 and its 200 day moving average is $88.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.92 and a 1 year high of $94.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88.
TJX Companies Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.68%.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX Companies
TJX Companies Company Profile
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TJX Companies
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.