Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CorVel were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRVL. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CorVel by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in CorVel by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CorVel news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 300 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.89, for a total value of $67,467.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,910.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.44, for a total value of $1,683,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 323,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,084,494.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.89, for a total transaction of $67,467.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,910.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,950,987 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $247.21 on Tuesday. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $139.76 and a 1-year high of $255.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 1.04.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The business had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorVel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

