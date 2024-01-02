Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ichor were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ichor by 25.9% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,232,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,345,000 after buying an additional 253,478 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 880,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,028,000 after acquiring an additional 39,443 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 1st quarter valued at about $712,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 4.9% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ichor by 31.7% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 18,422 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ICHR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ichor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

Shares of ICHR opened at $33.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $988.05 million, a P/E ratio of -57.98 and a beta of 2.05. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $39.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $196.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.70 million. Ichor had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

