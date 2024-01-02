Lindsay (LNN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) will be announcing its 11/30/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.63. Lindsay had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lindsay to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lindsay Price Performance

LNN stock opened at $129.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.50 and a 200-day moving average of $123.42. Lindsay has a 12-month low of $106.46 and a 12-month high of $169.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LNN shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lindsay from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNN. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Lindsay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Lindsay by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Lindsay by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Lindsay by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Lindsay by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

