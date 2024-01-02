LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Trading Down 2.0 %

LIQT stock opened at $3.41 on Monday. LiqTech International has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $4.66. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 35.78% and a negative net margin of 41.57%. The company had revenue of $5.07 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiqTech International

In other news, CFO Simon Seidelin Stadil sold 14,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $46,634.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,227.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,258. Insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its position in LiqTech International by 12.9% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 54,637 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in LiqTech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in LiqTech International by 239.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 89,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in LiqTech International by 17.4% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 125,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. 20.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiqTech International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.